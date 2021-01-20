TCP to hold Zoom meeting in January

Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will hold a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 26. If you would like to attend the January Zoom board meeting, send an e-mail to tcp.members@gmail.com by 6 p.m. Jan. 25. The agenda will include discussions on plans for the remainder of the 47th season. TCP is a member of the Oklahoma Community Theater Association and the American Association of Community Theaters. Meetings are generally held at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave., in Tahlequah. Check the newspaper and the Facebook page for notice of the February meeting.

