Tahlequah Community Playhouse Inc. will hold a Zoom meeting at 6 p.m. Jan. 26. If you would like to attend the January Zoom board meeting, send an e-mail to tcp.members@gmail.com by 6 p.m. Jan. 25. The agenda will include discussions on plans for the remainder of the 47th season. TCP is a member of the Oklahoma Community Theater Association and the American Association of Community Theaters. Meetings are generally held at 6 p.m. on the last Tuesday of the month at St. Basil Episcopal Church, 814 N. Vinita Ave., in Tahlequah. Check the newspaper and the Facebook page for notice of the February meeting.
TCP to hold Zoom meeting in January
- Submitted by Tahlequah Community Playhouse
