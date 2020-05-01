Matthew Catlett never thought he would teach seventh-graders.
But after teaching seventh-grade English for 1 1/2 years at Muskogee's Seventh and Eighth Grade Academy, he wouldn't want to be anywhere or do anything else.
"I absolutely love it," he said. "They are at a very moldable age where you can take these young people and do awesome things with them."
Muskogee Public Schools recognized Catlett's passion for teaching by selecting him as Teacher of the Year. He's been teaching for 6 1/2 years.
"To get this honor is incredible, and I want to help maybe change the mindset as far as teaching is concerned," he said. "Teaching is a difficult profession where we have a task every day of educating students that don't always want to learn, and school's not their favorite place to be. I want to come in with an absolutely positive attitude every single day."
Catlett's fellow teachers see his attitude. That's why he also was selected the Site Educator of the Year at the school.
"That's pretty phenomenal," he said. "That's voted on by my peers, and getting this from people who I work with is incredible."
One can say the presentation to Catlett was incredible. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, teachers and students formed a parade in cars and honked horns when they drove by Catlett's house on North 17th Street. Holding his 3-year-old son Konrad, Catlett waved and thanked them as they drove past.
"That was incredible," he said. "This isn't what I imagined."
Lacey Catlett took photos of her husband with her cell phone. She gave him a hug during the parade.
"I'm very proud of him. He has such a huge heart for the kids," she said. "He's very passionate about them and wants to make a difference in their lives. He wants to be an advocate for them as he sees great potential and wants to bring that out."
Ryan Buell, the seventh- and eighth-grade principal, said he was "excited" about Catlett being recognized.
"He's the definition of teacher of the year," Buell said. "Muskogee Public Schools could not have picked a better representative for this award. It was a little crazy creating a ceremonial parade during the pandemic, but our team came together and wanted to do something special for Matthew. It turned out really great.
"I know what he brings to Muskogee Public Schools from the time he came onto our team. He's been a leader and has grown every single day."
Before teaching in Muskogee, Catlett taught high school English and history to deaf students in Tulsa. Working with students is important to him.
"Relationships are a big part of why I teach," he said. "I try to build a relationship every single day in and out of the classroom."
