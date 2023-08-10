Muskogee Public Schools math teacher Allison Chavarria welcomed the opportunity to get free school supplies at Teacher Resource Event, held Thursday at Muskogee Civic Center.
“Teachers on average spend $1,000 a year on supplies at school,” said Chavarria, who teaches at the 8th and 9th Grade Academy. “And often the taxes we pay is about $100. So even if I can get one pack of paper, an extra thing of Lysol wipes, it always helps me.”
The event drew about 158 teachers, said Jenny Jamison, Executive Director of Lake Area United Way, the event’s main presenter. Teachers came from public schools, as well as Oklahoma School for the Blind, St. Joseph Catholic School and Muskogee County Head Start. The two-hour spree began at 1 p.m.
“Teachers were here a little after 12, waiting to get going,” Jamison said. “These are supplies that the community provided. Some of these were from cash donations, some businesses.”
A supply collection event last weekend at Walmart provided many other items, she said.
Jamison said about 48 volunteers helped distribute supplies. OG&E was a main event sponsor. Several organizations, agencies and businesses, including Rotary Club of Muskogee, Green Country Behavioral Health and Muskogee Public Library had resource tables.
“They’ve all brought things to give away and support our teachers as well,” said Kim Williams, OG&E community affairs manager. “It surprises me every year, just the generosity of people.”
The teachers came ready to pick up free note pads, free tissue boxes, free pencils and all sorts of other free supplies.
Briggs third-grade teacher Ranea Poteet said she mainly looked for colored pencils or paint for art, but her biggest need was pencils.
“We go through a lot of pencils,” she said.
Hulbert Elementary math teacher Angela Collins said she goes through a lot of pencils and folders.
“And Kleenexes, we’re always running out of Kleenexes,” Collins said.
Checotah Intermediate English/language arts teacher Tyler Warrior said he looked for things “that will motivate the kids to read more, since our class is focused more on reading.”
Poteet’s four bags overflowed with tissue boxes, construction paper, paper towels and spiral notebooks.
“It’s going to help a lot within the classroom,” she said. “The students who don’t have the supplies, this is going to make it easier for them to have them.”
Jamison said there were plenty of supplies left over.
“Fort Gibson and Braggs schools were already in session, so we split the supplies left over to Fort Gibson and Braggs,” Jamison said.
