Tulsa is in the middle of a technological renaissance, and it shows no sign of slowing down in 2021. Software developers in the city earn, on average, more than $86,000 a year according to recent O*NET data, calling for current students and members of the workforce alike to expand their capabilities to meet the increasing demand for tech forward skill sets.
Not only are entrepreneurs bringing more demand into the city, but new tech jobs springing up are attractive to recent graduates of Holberton Tulsa and has enticed more than a few to stay and plant their roots here.
At Holberton Tulsa, students will graduate in just under two years with a certificate of completion in full-stack software engineering, all while having access to innovative, hands-on, Silicon Valley-developed curriculum.
These students leave the program ready to contribute to Tulsa’s tech market and, thanks to the option of paying no upfront tuition and their partnership with the George Kaiser Family Foundation, cost may no longer be a barrier to receiving quality education. In fact, many choose to defer their tuition until they find post-Holberton employment.
Not only does Holberton Tulsa offer $1,500 monthly need-based assistance for eligible students, but Tulsa boasts a 61% lower cost of living than big cities like New York and a 43% lower median house price than the national average. With organizations like Tulsa Remote bringing Tulsa onto the national stage for remote working, and groups like Tulsa Innovation Labs and 36 Degrees North investing in making Tulsa a place for startups and innovative technologies to bloom, there really has never been a better time to think about joining the technology sector in Tulsa.
Whether you are a recent high school graduate, have recently become unemployed or are looking to go back to school to change careers, there’s a place for you in Tulsa and at Holberton.
For more information about Holberton Tulsa, visit https://www.holbertonschool.com/campus_life/tulsa.
