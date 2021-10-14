Trafera, a technology solutions provider, will set up shop at Davis Field in Muskogee. Mayor Marlon Coleman said the company will occupy the facility formerly used by the Oklahoma National Guard.
Technology company coming to Muskogee
93, of Eufaula, passed away Thursday, October 07, 2021. Celebration of Life will be held at Xtreme Banquet Hall in Eufaula,1:30pm to 4:30pm Friday, October 22, 2021. www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com for full obituary and to offer online condolences.
55, passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021. www.garrettfamilyfuneralhome.com for full obituary and to offer online condolences.
54, retired Administrative Assistant at Yaffe Metal, passed away on October 11, 2021. A family led memorial service is pending. Hunn Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
87, Industrial Salesman, passed Sunday, 10/10/2021.Visitation: 12PM-5PM Thursday, 10/14/2021 at Funeral Home. Services: 2:30PM Friday, 10/15/2021 Fort Gibson National Cemetery Pavilion. Clifford D Garrett Family Funeral Home, Fort Gibson. Condolences clifforddgarrettfamilyfh.com
