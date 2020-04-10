Pastor Mike Murray is anxious for people to be able to return to church, especially those in the congregation who wear hearing aids.
Southeast Baptist Church has installed a hearing loop. According to hearinglink.org, a hearing loop "transmits an audio signal directly into a hearing aid via a magnetic field. This greatly reduces background noise, competing sounds, reverberation and other acoustic distortions that reduce clarity of sound."
"It's similar to Bluetooth," Murray said. "It connects a hearing aid to our sound system. People will get to hear the music, message and the service. We feel like a number of people don't come to church because they don't hear well or a family member isn't able to hear. This will be a blessing."
Mike Kasnic, a member of the congregation who wears a hearing aid, jokes that he "put the bug in Mike Murray's ear" about installing the system.
"Anything that can improve communication in church is very beneficial," he said. "For those of us wearing hearing aids, the difficulty is not hearing but differentiating words that sound similar like hat, bat and cat. (Murray) hadn't heard of the hearing loop until I sat down and explained it to him. I could tell right away he was interested in getting more information."
Murray said "60 to 70" people in the church wear hearing aids.
The system, Murray said, resembles a flat ribbon that was laid under the carpet in three sections of the church's auditorium.
"It doesn't matter where you sit, whether it's up front, the middle or toward the back, you can hear clearly," he said.
Murray also said Southeast Baptist Church, 2511 E. Hancock St., is one of six churches in the state with the system.
"I think there's one in Tulsa and another in Oklahoma City," he said.
Murray said the $11,000 system was paid for by an anonymous donor.
"This church member doesn't wear hearing aids, so it wasn't going to benefit him and he decided to give the money for it," he said.
Kasnic and Murray look forward to when the threat of the coronavirus has passed so that church will resume, and the hearing loop will be in use.
"I talked to the people in our church and they were favorable of having something like this," Murray said. "I'm very grateful they considered it and it didn't take church money to pay for it and that's a super blessing.
"People will get to sit with their family members and not have to worry about the interruption by saying, 'What did he say?' "
