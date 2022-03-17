With a mission of “Protecting Americans and the American Dream” from the liberal assault led by Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, conservative Republican Johnny Teehee announced his candidacy for Congress today.
“Every day, Americans suffer because our national leaders have failed to protect our Southern border,” Teehee said. “Illegal fentanyl is flowing in from Mexico. It is destroying and taking lives right here in our hometowns. Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., we have ‘enlightened’ liberals ignoring this crisis and instead spending their time attacking the American dream. Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and the Squad try to defund those of us who keep this country safe while causing historic inflation as they spend other people’s money.”
If elected, Teehee will immediately become a leader on law enforcement issues. Teehee has 35 years of experience as a police officer, rising to the rank of chief of police in Muskogee. Teehee is an FBI National Academy graduate and a nationally recognized leader in improving child abuse investigations, having served on the board of directors for the National Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers.
Teehee referenced his personal journey as his passion for protecting the American dream.
“After returning from Vietnam, my dad turned to alcohol and my mother and stepdad turned to drugs. From the age of 7, my grandparents raised me literally on the tracks in Vian. We did not have much, except a strong work ethic and an abiding faith in Jesus Christ,” Teehee said. “But we also lived in a land of opportunity, and with the help of teachers, coaches, and local families in my small town, I was able to choose to be successful. Now, the ‘woke’ liberals want to criticize me and tax me for that success. They want people to feel guilty. Instead of relying on yourself, they want you to rely on the government.”
In addition to his law enforcement roles, Teehee also serves as a football coach. He started this as part of a law enforcement effort to reach the youth in the Muskogee community but has since served as a high school football position coach for both Muskogee and Vian.
“On the football field, I am able to teach young men that they, too, control their own destinies," Teehee said. "Through dedication, hard work, and personal responsibilities, they can accomplish a great deal. That is the American Dream, and I won’t let Joe Biden take that away from them.”
Proud members of the Cherokee Nation, Teehee and his wife, Kim, once a 17-year teacher at Tahlequah Public Schools, now a dental hygienist, attend First Baptist Church of Muskogee. There, Teehee has taught Sunday School for youth and young couples and is serving on the International Mission Committee. He has traveled abroad to Eastern Europe, China, and more on mission trips.
“I have seen firsthand the devastation caused in Eastern Europe by Russian aggression, and a Russian economy that devalues innovation,” Teehee said. “While on missions to Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia, I saw how the human spirit continues to fight even in the most oppressed circumstances. As your congressman, I will work for a strong America so rogue tyrants don’t feel free to create instability or invade their neighbors.”
“My entire family is excited about this journey,” Teehee said. “The support I have received from them, friends, colleagues and others is truly invigorating. We know it will be a lot of work in a short amount of time, but we encourage everyone to go to www.johnnyteehee.com and get engaged.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.