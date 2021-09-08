Teen injured in boating accident

A 16-year-old Piedmont girl was injured on Lake Eufaula just south of the dam in McIntosh County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
According to OHP, the girl, whose name was not released, was injured at approximately 2 p.m. Sunday from a propeller strike. She was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Her condition was unavailable. Investigators are working to determine who was operating the boat and how the girl was injured.
