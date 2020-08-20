Lawyers representing the estate of a teenager who died while being held at the now shuttered Muskogee County Regional Juvenile Detention Center requested a new trial.
Jurors rendered a verdict on July 17 in favor of the Muskogee County Board of Commissioners following a "hard-fought trial" that took place during the course of two weeks in federal court. Robert M. Blakemore, a member of the team representing the estate of Billy Woods, alleges the verdict was influenced by evidence that should have been excluded at trial.
The evidence at issue included prior settlement of claims with Muskogee County Council of Youth Services and four MCCOYS employees who worked at the detention center. MCCOYS, a nonprofit organization hired by county commissioners to manage day-to-day operations of the facility, and its employees, settled civil rights claims prior to trial for an undisclosed amount.
Evidence of a prior settlement with other parties to a lawsuit, Blakemore argues in his motion for a new trial, "is inadmissible" for the purposes it was used by defense counsel. Blakemore said the lawyer who represented county commissioners "made clear his intent to use the settlement evidence to establish the liability of its former co-Defendants and prejudice Plaintiff by placing the irrelevant settlement before the jury."
"With each witness, counsel for BOCC further solidified the settlement as a major ... theme of his defense," Blakemore said, emphasizing the repetitive references to the settlement. "The implication of this theme ... was that those most responsible for Billy Woods' death ... had already paid to exit the case, and Plaintiff was simply being greedy in seeking to holding BOCC liable."
Woods was found on Dec. 15, 2016, hanged to death in his cell, where he was left unattended and unobserved several hours even though he was known to be at risk for suicide. The Muskogee County Board of Commissioners was sued for an alleged violation of the teen's constitutional rights based upon a “deliberate indifference to a substantial risk of suicide” at the facility and the teen’s medical needs.
Daniel E. Smolen, lead lawyer for Woods' estate, said commissioners “cannot delegate away” a responsibility that arises from a constitutional obligation and presented evidence of MCCOYS' failure to comply with its legal duties and efforts to conceal those failures. Smolen's case highlighted commissioners' constitutional duty, statutory duty and a contractual duty to ensure the safety of those detained at the county-owned juvenile facility.
Blakemore said the settlement with MCCOYS and its employees, the introduction of which was an issue litigated before trial, was used by defense lawyers as "an overarching mantra" that "substantially and adversely" influenced jurors and their verdict. He said the adverse impact of the introduction of that evidence "is perhaps best evinced by a prior $20 million summary jury verdict in favor of Plaintiff and against BOCC."
Summary jury trials are a pretrial settlement tool used in federal court in addition to mediation. Blakemore said the $20 million verdict in plaintiff's favor was rendered after a presentation of "evidence that included no mention of settlement" with MCCOYS and its employees.
Defense lawyers have yet to respond to the motion for a new trial. They had filed earlier a motion seeking reimbursement of costs for depositions and other things totaling nearly $17,245.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.