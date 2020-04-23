Anyone needing help from Green Country Behavioral Health Services (GCBHS) can get it now with one touch of a button, just like Dana Johnson of Eufaula does.
That button is on iPad in which a client pushes to get in touch with a professional in the agency for assistance. The service began in earnest with the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been doing telehealth for four or five years now, but when the pandemic started, we knew we had to change the way we deliver our services,” said Mark Johnson, the GCBHS chief information. “When things developed so fast, the pandemic forced us to change a lot of things. Traditionally, we’re an agency where you sit down face-to-face.”
Dana Johnson uses her smartphone to contact GCBHS. Laptops and tablets can also used by the agency’s clients.
“It’s really neat, and it’s like you’re sitting across from them,” she said. “I have asthma really bad. I don’t have to make that drive, and that’s a benefit for me. I don’t go anywhere with this coronavirus going around. This is very helpful and all I see are positives from doing this.”
Mark Johnson said 400 patients “identified as having the most need” were given the iPads. Those patients will get to keep them permanently, he said.
The devices have also been given to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s office, the Muskogee Police Department and Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee for “crisis calls,” Johnson said.
Also, GCBHS has a service in which a patient can drive up to the office at 619 N. Main St., and an iPad will be brought out to them to connect with a clinician in the building.
“One of the reasons we’re doing this is we’re looking out for the safety of our clients and our staff,” said Johnson, who has worked for GCBHS for 25 years. “With the environment we’re in now, we are making sure we’re following the social distancing guideline. We still want to able to provide safe and effective services to our clients. This technology is the best way to do this.”
Johnson said the devices are “compliant with HIPAA.” HIPAA is the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act that protects personal health records. The iPads used in the drive-up service are sanitized after each use, Johnson said.
“Our business has changed 100 percent since the coronavirus started. It’s changed dramatically in the last six weeks,” said Joy Sloan, GCBHS chief executive officer. “Instead of clients coming to us, we’re going to them. Quite frankly, I don’t see us going back to where we were before, This system has been proven successful.”
Johnson also is optimistic about the future of the service being provided by GCBHS.
“We’re looking at what will be a new normal for us,” he said. “Members of my team and I believe telehealth will be expanded in Oklahoma. I don’t believe it’s reversible. I don’t think we’re going back to the old service delivery model, which is face to face. This telehealth model has been very successful during this pandemic, and I believe that we’ll have lots and lots of agencies doing the same thing.”
