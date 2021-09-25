Telephone Town Hall scheduled for women veterans

The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will host a Telephone Town Hall with women veterans at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28 to discuss VA services and the new Ernest Childers VA Outpatient Clinic in Tulsa.
To join the Telephone Town Hall, women veterans enrolled for VA health care will be called automatically, but veterans who are not enrolled can call (833) 998-1749 at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28.
To enroll for VA health care, call (888) 397-8387, ext. 4. Veterans can also visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction.
For help with your online application, call the toll-free hotline at (877) 222-8387, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, to get help with your application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.