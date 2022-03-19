Telephone town hall to focus on high-speed internet accessibility

AARP Oklahoma is hosting an interactive telephone town hall focused on the accessibility of high-speed internet in Oklahoma. The event will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The panel includes AARP Oklahoma State Director Sean Voskuhl, Dr. Brian Whitacre from Oklahoma State University and Ed Bartholme from the Federal Communications Commission.
Panelists will field questions from telephone town participants and respond to Facebook comments.
Participants will learn about a new federal program that can help Oklahomans struggling to pay high-speed internet bills. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) helps provide high-speed internet access to low-income households.
The panel will also discuss the successful partnership between AARP Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University which established a hotspot lending program in rural Oklahoma libraries.
To sign up for the telephone town hall, go to https://vekeo.com/event/aarpoklahoma-74424/ or join the virtual conversation on the AARP Oklahoma Facebook page, Facebook.com/AARPOK.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.