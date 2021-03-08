Ten people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Oklahoma 2 at Oklahoma 71, in Muskogee County, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report states.
Bobby Campbell, 70, of Porum, and four children who were passengers in the vehicle he was driving, ages 7, 8, 9, and 12, all of Porum, were taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Terry Campbell, whose age was unavailable, was taken to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa. All were stable, but no conditions were available. Dennis Owens, 60, and Belinda Owens, 57, both of Checotah and two 9-year-old girls who were passengers in the vehicle Dennis Owens was driving were taken to Saint Francis, the report states. Their conditions were unavailable.
According to OHP, the collision happened at approximately 12:20 p.m. Sunday, approximately 2 miles south of Porum. Bobby Campbell was driving a 1999 Chevrolet pickup northbound on Oklahoma 2, and Dennis Owens was driving a 2011 Chevrolet pickup eastbound on Oklahoma 71 when Owens failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the vehicle Campbell was driving, which was in the intersection. Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt, the report states.
