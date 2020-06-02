Dozens of employees who work in the Muskogee County Services Building should learn this week about the results of COVID-19 testing conducted this past week after a positive case was identified in the assessor’s office.
The employee, who worked the week of May 11-15, was instructed to return home the following Monday after she was found to have a low-grade fever during routine screening mandated by commissioners for every person who enters county facilities. Pandemic protocols implemented in March by county commissioners required the employee be tested, which was done at about noon the same day.
Assessor Ron Dean said the employee was told on May 21 the specimen collected had tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that spread around the globe in a matter of weeks. The employee reported for work May 26 but learned by mid-morning from public health officials the information received “was inaccurate, and the test was, in fact, positive for COVID-19.”
“The Muskogee Health Department conducted a public health investigation to determine who may have had contact that would require quarantine,” Dean said, distinguishing various degrees of contact that would prompt a range of precautionary responses. “This investigation included all contact away from this office as well as during the employee’s time spent in the office.”
Dean said the scope of the subsequent investigation included inquiries about contact with other employees at the assessor’s office and others who work at the building also known as the courthouse annex. Tracing included potential contact with vendors, contractors and those who conducted business at the building during a period of time deemed pertinent to the investigation based on federal guidelines.
Based on the information gleaned during the investigation, public heath officials considered it necessary to quarantine the COVID-positive patient and two additional employees.
Contact tracing is a method aimed at reducing the spread of an infectious disease like COVID-19 and involves health department employees contacting people who have tested positive for the disease and those who have had close contact with patients within the window of transmissibility.
“There were things that were done immediately, and I think that was the right thing to do for all of us,” Dean said, referencing the swift closure of the building, which was disinfected and sanitized before reopening May 29. “This also set an example for other folks that may come up with a situation down the road.”
Dean said one question he has been repeatedly asked is why quarantine was considered appropriate for only two employees and the COVID-positive patient. He learned from the investigator not all contact is the same: casual contact for short periods of time likely will not require quarantine while extended contact will.
“If you have a short discussion and go separate ways ... that does not necessarily mean there was contact that warrants quarantine,” Dean said. “If you are in a confined space, closer than six feet and for an extended period of time, then that could be contact that warrants quarantine.”
With regard to the mixed testing results, Regional Director Jill Larcade at the Muskogee County Health Department said there continues to be problems with the rapid tests produced by Abbott Labs. She said the rapid tests produce a high number of false negatives, so the health department uses the conventional testing with nasal swabs as a backup for every person tested.
“We want to do the best job we can for the public, so we go ahead and run two tests at the same time,” Larcade said. “That (Abbott Labs) test sometimes just doesn’t pick up the presence of the virus ..., so we are erring on the side of being more conservative, using both tests.”
Specimens collected from county employees tested as a result of the positive case in the assessor’s office were collected with nasal swabs, using the conventional test kits.
Dean said to this point no other employees have exhibited COVID-like symptoms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.