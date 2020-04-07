Wearing protection from head to foot, nurses tested dozens for COVID-19 Monday at an Honor Heights Park tent.
Doug Walton, a community liaison with the Muskogee County Health Department, said 49 people were tested at a temporary drive-thru Monday, and 58 were scheduled. He said 47 people were tested Saturday at the site.
Curbside testing, by appointment only, will move to area county health departments this week, Walton said.
"We're going to be taking appointments for curbside testing at the health department beginning tomorrow," Walton said Monday. "Throughout this week, there's going to be similar testing going on around our region."
He said he did not expect Muskogee County Health Department to have the curbside, or drive-thru, testing until Thursday. He said different counties could have testing on different days.
To be tested, people must be at least 18 years of age and meet at least one of the following qualifications: At least 104 degrees temperature; experienced coughing or shortness of breath; had been in contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.
People should receive results of their tests within 24 to 48 hours, Walton said.
Jill Larcade, regional director for the Muskogee County Health Department, said the testing is "going to show us a little more of what the impact is on our community."
"I imagine that as tests become more available to us, we’ll start loosening restrictions," Larcade said. "What we’re running low on now is actually the swabs this time. We might have the kits, but not the swabs. But they’re working through it and they’ve been getting our supplies out very quick.”
Walton said the health department receives supplies almost daily from the state. He said 75 testing kits were available at the drive-thru testing.
Walton said he feels great about Monday's screening turnout.
"Most everyone was very appreciative," he said.
Nurses and clerks from area health departments worked in four three-person teams to administer each test on Monday.
"They had two nurses," Walton said. "One was collecting the sample, one was helping to package the sample for sending to the lab. Those two were wearing face shields and goggles."
One clerk on each team filed paperwork for each person tested, he said. Each team member wore a protective mask, gloves and a disposable protective gown. Nurses also wore protective covering on their feet.
"We anticipate trying to do this next Monday," he said. "It depends on having sample kits available. It depends on more kits."
Larcade said Muskogee County is doing an excellent job responding to COVID-19.
"They have a task force put together, talking daily twice a day on where people may need some help at, how’s the hospital doing right now," she said. "They’re all looking forward in case we hit capacity. We’re looking to see what happens when we hit capacity. Muskogee is a very involved community. Everybody should be proud of us there. They all work together to make sure they have what’s needed for the future.”
Reporter Chesley Oxendine contributed to this report.
