Muskogee County saw its cumulative total of COVID19 cases increase 22% — from 49 to 60 patients — during the past 24 hours, the largest daily increase since a resurgence of new cases began about two weeks ago.
Officials said none of the new cases involve employees who work at the Muskogee County Services Building in downtown Muskogee. Workers there were tested this past week after an employee at the Muskogee County Assessor’s Office tested positive.
Muskogee County Clerk Dianna Cope said she was notified Wednesday by public health officials there were “no positive cases to report in the building.” Other elected officers who work in the courthouse annex concurred.
Assessor Ron Dean said the “last results were called in” Wednesday “morning, and everyone has tested negative.” Two employees in his office were quarantined after an employee tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
The employee, who was in the office during the week of May 11-15, was instructed to return home the following Monday after a routine screening conducted at the entrance to the building detected the presence of a fever. Pandemic protocols implemented in March by county commissioners required the employee be tested before returning to work, and the employee learned on May 26 about the positive test results.
Treasurer Robyn Boswell said everyone in her office “was OK.”
“We received the results today,” Boswell said Wednesday afternoon. “All were negative.”
Regional Director Jill Larcade at the Muskogee County Health Department said the resurgence in new COVID-19 cases locally to a combination of factors that include more testing and reopening of businesses. She said there was “a little bit of an issue with a group of people” at a local long-term nursing facility, but there are new individual cases unrelated to that small outbreak.
“With people getting out more ... we expected to see some, but I hadn’t expected to see it so fast,” Larcade said, noting while increased testing revealed additional cases it also shows a shrinking infection rate. “We sat flat here in Muskogee County for so long, I was really surprised about that.”
Larcade said she doesn’t believe the individual cases have any connection to those linked to congregant living. She said contact tracing “is going to help us with that.”
