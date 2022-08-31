Texas man dies, 2 injured in Wagoner County crash

A Texas man died and two people were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Wagoner County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
According to OHP, Rodney Noe, 51, of Quinlan, Texas, died at 9:25 a.m. at Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee. Donna Noe, 72, of Kaufman, Texas, was admitted in critical condition to Saint John Medical Center in Tulsa. Tonya Brackin, 47, of Kaufman, Texas, was stable when she was admitted to Saint John, the report states, but her condition was unavailable.
The crash happened at 7: 57 a.m. on U.S. 69, approximately 7.5 miles south of Wagoner. Brackin was the driver. The cause of the crash is under investigation, the report states.
