Texas woman injured in McIntosh County collision

A Texas woman was injured in a crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 69, approximately a mile north of Onapa Road, 3.5 miles south of Checotah in McIntosh County, states an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Rasidat Salami, 24, of Roanoke, Texas, was in critical condition when she was flown to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, the report states.
According to OHP, Michael Anderson, 27, of Checotah, was driving a 2004 GMC 3500 pickup northbound, and Salami was parked in a 2016 Toyota Camry in the inside lane. Anderson was unable to avoid striking the rear of the Toyota in the roadway. Anderson drove off the left side of the road, and the Toyota went off the right side of the road. Salami had a medical issue ongoing when the collision occurred. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the report states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.