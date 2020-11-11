Veterans Day is a time to remember, honor, and celebrate the men and women who have served in our military. It’s a day where we should tell their stories, remember their sacrifice, and celebrate their unwavering commitment to our country.
Every veteran has a story and one of the ways we keep those stories alive is through memorials. There are thousands of veterans’ memorials across our country and each one has a different meaning.
Last Saturday, a new memorial to honor Purple Heart recipients was dedicated in Tahlequah. On the memorial, you can scan a QR code with your phone and watch stories told by veterans themselves. It’s the first and only monument of its kind in the country and will forever keep the memories of these veterans alive.
This year, the National Native American Veterans Memorial will be dedicated at the National Museum of the American Indian in Washington D.C. Our nation would not be what it is today if it weren’t for the strength and resilience of so many Native American heroes and the memorial will forever stand as a tribute to the Native men and women who fought and sacrificed for the freedoms that we all enjoy today.
The men and women of our armed services have sacrificed so much for our country and it is my firm belief that we owe no greater debt than to those who risked their lives to defend our nation. They deserve our gratitude not only today, but every day. Whenever you get the chance, I encourage you to thank a veteran and listen to their story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.