The Barracks to open doors Saturday

A small team of volunteers has put countless hours into revamping the former nursing home on West Okmulgee Avenue into a veterans' center, said The Barracks public affairs specialist Kaylin Riede.
"Everybody has invested so much of their time into this place," Riede said. "We never imagined it to be as awesome as it is."
Those hours have led up to the grand opening of The Barracks, which takes place at 12 p.m. Saturday. It's an event that's been four years in the making, Riede said.
"It's just so worthwhile to us — for it to finally pay off and to have people in come in here and say it looks amazing," Riede said.
Once The Barracks opens its doors, visitors will have access to a variety of services. Those include educational classes, a kitchen, a recreational room with video game consoles and televisions, a pool table, a bar, a chapel, a barber shop, a computer room, a closet full of clothes for use in job interviews, an art studio, and two gyms.
The Barracks will additionally feature transitional housing for homeless veterans in the future, but that wasn't quite ready yet, Riede said.
Food and drinks will be available at the event. An American Legion honor guard will raise a flag during the festivities, Riede said.
The goal for The Barracks, the construction for which has been underway since 2017, is to provide veterans a "place where they can be veterans," said founder and director Victor Lezama earlier.
Once the doors are open, Lezama plans to turn to local businesses for help keeping the bills paid and the lights on — aided by the fact that the facility is staffed entirely by volunteers.
"No one gets a paycheck — not me, not anybody. We’re all volunteering our time for this,” Lezama said. “There’s no overhead, just keeping the lights on. We’re not even going to ask for money, we’re just hoping to send a business the utility bills.”
Once the facility has been open for a year, Lezama plans to apply for grants to continue keeping the doors open, he said.
“We’re hoping to push through our first year on community donations, and then we can start applying for grants to help with operating costs,” he said.
If you go
WHAT: The Barracks grand opening event.
WHERE: 4717 Okmulgee Ave.
WHEN: 12 p.m. Saturday.
INFORMATION: Call (918) 687-5480.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.