“The Battle of Honey Springs” documentary selected for 2 film festivals

CHECOTAH — The Oklahoma Historical Society is excited to announce that “The Battle of Honey Springs,” a documentary depicting the largest Civil War battle to take place in present-day Oklahoma, has been selected for screening at two upcoming film festivals in Oklahoma during the first weekend of August. The documentary will show at the Fly Film Festival in Enid and the DocOKC Film Festival in Oklahoma City.
At 7: 30 p.m. Friday, “The Battle of Honey Springs” will be the Special Feature Screening at the Fly Film Festival, taking place at the Gaslight Theatre at 221 N. Independence St. in Enid. To purchase tickets, visit flyfilmfestival.art.
The documentary will also be shown at this year’s DocOKC Film Festival. The screening will be held at the newly refurbished Auditorium at the Douglass located at 600 N. High Ave. in Oklahoma City at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. To purchase tickets, visit docokc.org.
The film, initially created to tell the story of the battle at the Honey Springs Battlefield Visitor Center, documents this clash and brings the past to life to preserve it for future generations. “We are thankful to the Inasmuch Foundation for making this production possible through a grant to the Friends of Honey Springs Battlefield,” said Adam Lynn, director of Honey Springs Battlefield.
“The Battle of Honey Springs” is a Pantheon Digital Production written and directed by Bryan Beasley and produced by Jaime Roman and Jon Roman. The film stars Sidney Flack, Aaron Martin, David Burkhart, T.S. Akers, Roderick Berko, Tyler Huffman, Warren Gavitt, Jeremy Guana and Elisha Pratt.
On July 17, 1863, near the community of Honey Springs in the Muscogee Nation, United States and Confederate forces battled for control of Indian Territory. Brother fought against brother as members of the Muscogee and Cherokee nations fought on both sides. Previously enslaved members of the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment fought against their former enslavers and proved themselves to their commanders as they held the center of line. Ten different American Indian tribes fought in the battle, including members of the Muscogee, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Seminole, Delaware, Kickapoo, Osage, Quapaw and Seneca tribes.
Honey Springs Battlefield is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.