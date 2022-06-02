“The Battle of Honey Springs” documentary selected to show at deadCenter Film Festival June 11

CHECOTAH — The Oklahoma Historical Society is excited to announce that “The Battle of Honey Spring,” a documentary depicting the largest Civil War battle to take place in present-day Oklahoma, has been selected for this year’s deadCenter Film Festival. The film will show at 11 a.m. June 11 at the Harkins Bricktown 16 Theater in Oklahoma City. The viewing is free to the public.
“This new film is a first-class production that will allow us to tell the story of the battle in an engaging way for years to come,” said OHS Executive Director Trait Thompson.
On July 17, 1863, near the community of Honey Springs in the Muscogee Nation, United States and Confederate forces battled for control of Indian Territory. Brother fought against brother as members of the Muscogee and Cherokee nations fought on both sides. Previously enslaved members of the First Kansas Colored Volunteer Infantry Regiment fought against their former enslavers and proved themselves to their commanders as they held the center of line. Ten different American Indian tribes fought in the battle, including members of the Muscogee, Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Seminole, Delaware, Kickapoo, Osage, Quapaw and Seneca tribes.
The film, initially created to tell the story of the battle at the Honey Springs Battlefield Visitor Center, documents this clash and brings the past to life to preserve it for future generations.
“We are thankful to the Inasmuch Foundation for making this production possible through a grant to the Friends of Honey Springs Battlefield,” said Adam Lynn, director of Honey Springs Battlefield.
“The Battle of Honey Springs” is a Pantheon Digital Production written and directed by Bryan Beasley and produced by Jaime Roman and Jon Roman. The film stars Sidney Flack, Aaron Martin, David Burkhart, T.S. Akers, Roderick Berko, Tyler Huffman, Warren Gavitt, Jeremy Guana and Elisha Pratt.
“In addition to the actors, we have many individuals from the reenactment community to thank for their help with this production,” Lynn said.
deadCenter Film Festival began as a two-day event in downtown Oklahoma City in 2001 and has become a year-round nonprofit with global engagement. Its free education programs reach more than 3,000 students statewide. For more information about deadCenter Film Festival, visit www.deadcenterfilm.org.
