The Howell Family to perform concert in Wagoner

The Howell Family & Friends are performing a live concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Wagoner Civic Center.
The Howells have worked behind the scenes in the professional music industry for over 40 years and have been performing live music for over 60. Four generations of the family will be sharing the stage to play covers of the best of gospel, country and classic rock music.
Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Two additional performances from the Howell Family are scheduled to take place July 31 and Aug. 28 at the Wagoner Civic Center, 301 S. Grant Ave., in Wagoner.
The event is presented by Premier USA, Inc.
Advance tickets can be purchased in-person at Premier USA, 2301 S. York St., Muskogee, or online at https://howellsoundcompany.com/events. Tickets will also be available the day of the concert at the Wagoner Civic Center, located at 301 S. Grant Ave., Wagoner.
