The Junk Store expands customer base with U-Haul partnership

The Junk Store has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Haskell community, according to U-Haul Company of Oklahoma Inc.
The Junk Store, 220 N. Broadway, will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.
Normal business hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every day. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (918) 482-1174 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Haskell-OK-74436/042409/ today.
The Junk Store owner Greg Breshear is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Muskogee County.
U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer moving equipment since 1945. With the COVID-19 outbreak creating challenging times for small businesses, more than 20,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are creating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When a customer rents from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.
U-Haul is pleased to offer programs that inherently promote social distancing with minimal or no contact with others. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7® allows customers to create an online account and pick up their truck at any hour using only their smartphone with photo feature and GPS. Trained Live Verify agents interact with customers online, enabling them to skip the lines and go straight to their truck.
