OKLAHOMA CITY — The Kirschner Trusts at the Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded $607,200 in grants to 41 nonprofit organizations during the 2023 grant cycle. The three focus areas for these grants include charitable organizations in eastern Oklahoma that address the social, economic and educational needs of their communities; organizations that support Jewish education, culture and heritage; and organizations that offer educational and vocational opportunities for children and young adults with disabilities.
“This grant will allow us to open our newest “Not Your Average Joe” location inside the Ron Norick Downtown Library and hire eight to 12 new employees,” said founder and Executive Director Tim Herbel. “Every new hire is an opportunity for someone with intellectual or developmental disabilities to have fulfilling employment. Inclusion for people with disabilities really matters. In addition to great jobs, inclusion creates happier workplaces and helps everyone learn and grow from the experience.”
The son of a Polish immigrant, Phil Kirschner, moved to Muskogee in 1905. After spending much of his young life helping his family run their mercantile business, he decided to pursue his own ventures in the oil industry. Kirschner married his wife Roberta in 1954, and together, the couple quietly began focusing much of their charitable giving on nonprofit organizations in and around the Muskogee area. After Phil Kirschner died in 1981, five charitable trusts were established to ensure their legacy of giving would continue. The funds were transferred to the Oklahoma City Community Foundation in 2013 and since that time, the Trust has allocated $3,681,600 in grants benefiting the community.
“The Kirshner’s vision for helping others centers on a simple concept – that everyone has value and should be supported in reaching their aspirations,” said Trisha Finnegan, President and CEO of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation. “We are honored to continue their great legacy by awarding grants to these outstanding organizations.”
For a full list of 2023 grant recipients, go to https://www.occf.org/kirschner/.
