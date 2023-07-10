Something went right for “The Play that Goes Wrong” this year.
The comedy, presented last October at Muskogee Little Theatre, won MLT’s Miltie Awards for Play of the Year and Set of the Year. The cast and crew, who had to create and endure collapsing floors and other deliberate mishaps, received the Kerslake Award, which is usually presented to those ensuring financial success for the season.
MLT Executive Director Coni Wetz said the Kerslake award usually goes to a benefactor such as Georgia-Pacific, or promoters, such as the MLT capital campaign committee.
“I don’t think it’s gone to anybody who helped us avert financial disaster,” she said. “We had just lost our technical director, who was supposed to build the hardest set of the season.”
The cast, crew and other volunteers stepped up, Wetz said.
“By my count, approximately 95 volunteers stepped up to the plate to help us build this incredibly difficult set that had to fall apart every single solitary night and come together again,” she said, adding that engineers from Oklahoma State University were called in.
Doobie Potter, the play’s director, said cast members held full-time jobs, then would help with the set, then work on their lines and do blocking each night.
“I called in any favor of any volunteer I could rustle up,” Potter said. “I had people building things in Wagoner, who I knew. Andy Sanchez from the board helped.”
Potter said musical productions often win MLT Show of the Year.
“We were pleasantly surprised because we worked so hard on that play,” she said, adding that Angelina Villegas and Angie Mitchell “were bruised from head to toe.”
“They had all those fight scenes and throwing each other through the window,” Potter said.
Wetz, who is retiring as executive director later this year, received the Cindy Smith President’s Award honoring her 22 years service at MLT. She received a proclamation and key to the city of Muskogee.
“It was wonderful, I was in tears,” Wetz said. “I was truly honored.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.