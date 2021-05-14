The Salvation Army – Did you know we are a church?

Just about everyone knows The Salvation Army. We recognize the bell ringers and red buckets at Christmastime, see the large “Doing The Most Good” truck around the city, and have perhaps seen The Salvation Army helping those in need or affected by disaster. But did you know The Salvation Army is first and foremost a church?
Better known for operating emergency shelters, thrift stores, and providing social services to the community, The Salvation Army holds worship services every Sunday in communities throughout the country, and in 132 countries around the world. Founded in London, England, in 1865, by a Methodist minister named William Booth, the early day Salvation Army ministered to the needs of those in the poverty-stricken East End of London. Booth preached on many a street corner, drawing crowds while presenting the gospel of Christ to all within earshot.
An early day Salvation Army motto was “Soup, Soap, and Salvation” which still represents the organization’s practical approach to ministry today. Booth believed a man would not listen to the message of the gospel if he were dirty and hungry. So, Booth and the Salvationists worked to clean up a man, give him a set of clothes and a good meal before telling him of God’s love. That holistic approach – ministering to the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of a person – remains at the core of The Salvation Army ministry.
The organization’s mission statement is: The Salvation Army is an evangelical part of the universal Christian Church. Our message is based on the Bible, our ministry is motivated by the love of God, and our mission is to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ as we meet human needs in His name without discrimination.
“Every program we offer is rooted in our passion to serve God by serving the lost, the vulnerable, the needy, the poor, the hurting, the helpless and the hopeless,” said Captain Charles Smith, commanding officer of The Salvation Army of Muskogee. “The Salvation Army is considered a protestant denomination of the Christian Church with beliefs that are in line with the mainstream of Christian belief. Salvation Army officers, like me and my wife, are ordained ministers who can perform marriages and dedicate children and lead a church congregation. We meet at 10:45 am each Sunday for worship at 700 Independence and would invite anyone in the community to join us.”
The Salvation Army in Muskogee is excited to celebrate National Salvation Army Week, May 10-16. Since April 1900, The Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need from our community, 365 day a year providing assistance to individuals and families who find themselves in crisis, food and meals to the hungry, and much more.
Throughout Arkansas and Oklahoma, there are close to 30 Salvation Army church and community centers. Related services such as shelters, food pantries, and thrift stores, vary from location to location. To find out more about The Salvation Army church and programs here in Muskogee, please call (918) 682-3384, or visit us at 700 Independence Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.