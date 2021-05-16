The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services – Hope is on the way

A disaster can change someone’s life in a matter of seconds. When tornadoes, floods and other disasters strike, The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) provides critical services to make sure survivors have the support needed to rebuild their lives.
The Salvation Army in Muskogee is excited to celebrate National Salvation Army Week, May 10-16. Since April 1900, The Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need from our community 365 days a year, providing assistance to individuals and families who find themselves in crisis (such as disasters), shelter to those experiencing homelessness, food and meals to the hungry, and much more.
“Our trained Emergency Disaster Services staff and volunteers are known for being the first to arrive and the last to leave a disaster site. We are committed to helping those affected,” said Capt. Teri Smith, commanding officer of The Salvation Army in Muskogee. “We respond to local disaster events as well as large-scale hurricanes and storms that impact millions of people. Once the dust settles, our EDS staff and volunteers stay for days, weeks, and sometimes months, until we’ve done all we can to help.”
On Sept. 8, 1900, a hurricane devastated Galveston, leaving more than 5,000 people dead. The city, sustaining extensive property damage, was virtually destroyed. While survivors were still reeling from this onslaught of nature, Frederick Booth-Tucker, National Commander, ordered Salvation Army officers from across America to proceed to the disaster site to provide spiritual assistance. The Salvation Army's first national disaster appeal for funds was generously supported by caring Americans. From these beginnings, The Salvation Army has developed local, regional, and national disaster services programs.
The Salvation Army of Arkansas-Oklahoma operates a fleet of 14 mobile feeding units each with the capacity to provide up to 2,500 meals per day. They can be stocked and ready for deployment at a moment's notice in times of disaster and travel the streets to provide hot meals to survivors and relief workers. Five Rapid Response Units, modified trucks that can deliver snacks, drinks and food into affected areas, are also strategically assigned to locations in the division.
“Partnerships are key to any successful disaster response and The Salvation Army works closely with other disaster relief organizations and government agencies to maximize our impact and avoid duplicating services,” said Capt. Teri. “In addition to utilizing the army of trained Salvation Army disaster volunteers, these partnerships make it possible to provide food, water, shelter, clean up kits and other essential services to communities impacted by a disaster.”
One area in which The Salvation Army is different from many other relief organizations is the provision of emotional and spiritual care.
“When you feel hurt, upset or overwhelmed, our Salvation Army staff and trained volunteers are there to provide support,” said Capt. Teri. “In addition to handing a hot meal or bottle of water to a survivor, our staff will listen and pray with a person in his or her time of need. This spiritual support is an integral part of The Salvation Army disaster response.”
For example, when the flooding took place in Muskogee and Webbers Falls, Capt. Teri and a team took our Disaster Mobile Feeding Unit and served several of the population that it affected.
“Each disaster is unique,” said Capt. Teri. “We determine what the biggest needs are and seek individuals and organizations who can provide these items to survivors. However, monetary donations are often the most effective and quickest way to support the emergency relief work and ensure that The Salvation Army is there, with the supplies and resources needed to make a difference in the midst of crisis.”
Volunteers play a crucial role in disaster response efforts by offering basic needs to those who may have lost everything. The Salvation Army offers an extensive and robust disaster volunteer program and trained volunteers are the first to be deployed. For more information about volunteering, go to www.disaster.salvationarmy.org
For more information about The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services, or to make a donation, go to www.disaster.salvationarmyusa.org. For local information call The Salvation Army of Muskogee at (918) 682-3384 or visit us at 700 Independence Ave., or online at www.salvationarmyaok.org.
