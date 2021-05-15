The Salvation Army – Fighting hunger, one food box at a time

The last year has presented extreme challenges for many in the community as the financial strain of lost income or medical expenses has impacted family budgets. The Salvation Army has seen a significant increase in the requests received for assistance, with many families seeking help with the most basic services, including food. Thanks to the generous support of the community and local businesses, The Salvation Army food pantry has served more people than ever before and continues to provide food boxes each week to those in need.
The Salvation Army in Muskogee is excited to celebrate National Salvation Army Week, May 10-16. Since April 1900, The Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need from our community 365 days a year, providing assistance to individuals and families who find themselves in crisis, food and meals to the hungry, and much more.
The Salvation Army combats hunger daily by providing nutritious meals to anyone in need. This includes people of all ages, those experiencing homelessness, as well as individuals and families who may be struggling to make ends meet and in need of extra assistance. In addition to addressing the immediate symptoms of food insecurity, programs are designed to help identify and treat its root cause. Over time, this holistic approach to the physical, mental and spiritual needs of each person helps move many from “hungry” to “fully healed.”
“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people coming to us for help,” said Capt. Teri Smith, commanding officer of The Salvation Army. “Early in the pandemic we pivoted our food pantry program to be in line with social distancing protocols and shifted to a drive-thru food box distribution twice each week during the peak of COVID. The demand has been incredible, and we typically serve more families a week, many who are seeking assistance for the very first time. It has been a privilege for The Salvation Army to serve in this way, and we are so grateful for those who have supported our ministry, and for our staff and committed volunteers who help make these programs possible. Our Food Pantry hours are from Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.”
“National Salvation Army Week is an opportunity to reflect and celebrate the service that we have provided to our community over the last year. Who could ever imagine the challenges 2020 and the COVID pandemic would bring?” said Capt. Charles Smith, commanding officer of The Salvation Army. “Thanks to the generous support of donors, businesses, and supporters, The Salvation Army has been there with a meal or food box for families struggling to put food on the table. Each box typically contains rice, pasta, soup, beans, canned vegetables and fruit, cereal, and other nonperishable food. Our shelter has continued to prepare and serve hot, nutritious meals, and provided a warm, safe place to get people off the streets. We look forward to serving the continued needs of this community.”
For more information, or to make a donation, call The Salvation Army of Muskogee, (918) 682-3384 or visit us at 700 Independence Ave., or online at www.salvationarmyaok.org
