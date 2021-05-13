The Salvation Army Volunteers – The Army Behind the Army

It has been said that “Volunteers do not necessarily have the time; they just have the heart.” This statement perfectly describes the 3.3 million people who give of their time, talents, and resources to annually support the mission and ministry of The Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army in Muskogee is excited to celebrate National Salvation Army Week, May 10-16. Since April 1900, The Salvation Army has faithfully and consistently worked to help those in need from our community, 365 day a year.
While there have been fewer in-person volunteer opportunities due to COVID-19, there are still a number of ways you can safely help The Salvation Army serve those in need.
“We always need volunteers to help sort and organize donations in the Family Store and have opportunities to serve in our Food Pantry," said Captain Charles Smith, commanding officer of The Salvation Army. “During the COVID pandemic we have seen a significant increase in the number of people seeking Food Pantry assistance, and this is an area where volunteers can be of great service, both collecting items, putting together food boxes, and helping with regular distributions. There is always something going on at The Salvation Army, and we’d love you to get involved.”
Despite the ongoing pandemic, The Salvation Army enjoyed a successful 2020 Christmas effort that, as always, relied on enthusiastic local volunteer participation. Texas volunteers came through once again to support the Army’s largest annual fundraiser, the Red Kettle Campaign, and the Angel Tree program. Ringing a bell at the kettle is a fun, rewarding way to give back. It is not unusual to see parents with small children, school groups, Sunday school classes, employees from local businesses, and individuals of all ages donning the red apron at the kettle.
Volunteers play a crucial role in disaster response efforts by offering basic needs to those who may have lost everything. The Salvation Army operates an extensive and robust disaster volunteer program and trained volunteers are always the first to be deployed. Training events are hosted year-round throughout the state covering incident management, mobile kitchen operations, food service, emotional and spiritual care as well as basic first aid and CPR training. For more information or to become a disaster volunteer with The Salvation Army go to disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.
“Salvation Army volunteers have been called ‘the Army behind the Army’,” Smith said. “What better time than National Salvation Army Week to connect to a cause that you are passionate about and know that an hour or two of your time can make an incredible difference in someone else’s life at The Salvation Army. It just might make an even bigger difference in yours.”
For information about volunteering, or to make a donation, call The Salvation Army of Muskogee, (918) 682-3384 or visit us at 700 Independence Ave., or online at www.salvationarmyAOK.org.
