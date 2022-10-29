"The Voice" contestant to perform at Black and White Unity Gala

Singer Valarie Collins-Harding, a contestant in the NBC talent competition "The Voice," returns to the town where she found her voice as a child.
Harding will perform at the Nov. 5 150th Anniversary Gala concert, with doors opening at 8 p.m. at Muskogee Civic Center.
"I'm ready to see a lot of people I haven't seen in years and just share my voice," Harding said. "I feel music is healing, and I'm ready to just have a good time and share my voice in love and uplift the community where I'm from, just uplift it in a positive and vocal and soulful way. I'm ready to give back."
Her concert will cap an evening of celebration that includes a sold-out gala dinner and performance by jazz saxophonist Grady Nichols. The gala celebrates the year of Muskogee's 150th Anniversary.
Concert-only tickets are free and still available. They must be reserved through the Eventbrite website, said City of Muskogee spokeswoman Tera Shows.
"We have 500 concert tickets available for the public, and we can always open up more if needed," she said, adding that she anticipates 1,000 at the concert.
Shows said she is excited about Harding performing in Muskogee.
"This is where she was born and we are excited to have her back," Shows said. "She still has connections here in Muskogee."
Harding, who turned 42 on Thursday, said she grew up singing, first at Old Agency Baptist Church.
"Back then, we had youth choirs. They were real popular," she said. "Every week, our youth choir sang every Sunday."
She attended Creek Elementary, West Middle School, then Muskogee High School until her senior year.
Joining the Summit Community Mass Choir at 11 broadened her singing. The choir backs up such gospel greats as Vickie Winans, Kirk Franklin and Muskogee's Smokie Norful.
"I learned how to use my voice with power, and I'm a big, huge singer," she said. "I learned how to harmonize and to blend. I learned all of that from the choir."
Such training has paid off at "The Voice," she said.
"We have to sing and harmonize with a lot of those contestants," Harding said.
Around age 22, she began singing with the Wall Street Band of Tulsa and remains the lead singer.
Harding said being on "The Voice" is an amazing experience.
"Me being a singer all of my life and trying out one time and making it on the show during auditions with 250,000 people just means everything," she said.
During the blind auditions, Harding caught the attention of singer-songwriter John Legend, one of the show's mentor judges.
"I've been following John since he first came out. He's a soulful singer, just like me," Harding said. "We both grew up singing in the church choir, and we can relate on a lot of things."
She said she's learned so much in the few weeks she has worked with Legend and other vocal coaches at "The Voice."
"He has helped me with vocal placement, with my vocal chords, just a lot," Harding said. "I've gotten more serious about that. As a singer, there are a lot of things I know to do, but I wasn't doing them. I wasn't preparing as I should have."
She said she now works on vocal warm-up techniques and on her breathing.
"There is a specific tea that I have to drink," she said. "And water. Lots of water. You have to keep your vocal chords moist at all times."
Harding is not the first person with Muskogee roots to sing in "The Voice."
The Swon Brothers, Colton and Zach Swon, made it to third place during the show's fourth season in 2013.
Harding said people can expect variety at Saturday's concert.
"I'm going to do some soul. I'm going to do some pop. I'm going to do some punk. I might even do some '70s disco, maybe some Motown," she said. "I can definitely do some gospel. Maybe something to make them dance, make them slow dance."
