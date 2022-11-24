Thinksgiving closings

These businesses and offices will be closed Friday:
• The Muskogee Courthouse and County Services buildings.
• Federal, state and city offices, Muskogee County Health Department, Muskogee County Transit, Muskogee Public Library, Fort Gibson Tag Office, Muskogee Tag Office, Rural Water District #5 and Muskogee City Hall.
• The City of Muskogee Public Works offices will be closed. During this time, both residential and commercial trash pickup will be available. Holiday schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.
• The Muskogee Phoenix front offices will be closed.
