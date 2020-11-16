This Thanksgiving, consider child in foster care

The holidays are a time for gathering with friends, family, and loved ones. Many of us happily anticipate taking part in yearly traditions and look forward to reuniting with those we care about. Particularly as Thanksgiving arrives, we often take time to reflect on our fortunes, acknowledging what we are grateful for and anticipating being surrounded by a loving and caring community.
Unfortunately for children in foster care, the holiday season can be difficult. Without a permanent family, children can be deprived of the types of precious memories and childhood experiences that can make the holiday season so warm and special.
There is hope. CASA volunteers play an important role in the lives of foster children. Volunteers work hard to develop a trusting relationship with the children they serve and advocate directly to the courts representing the children’s best interests.
“The consistency of a caring adult plays an important role in making the holidays memorable for a child,” said Suzanne Hughes, executive director at CASA for Children. “A CASA volunteer can provide the stability and support that a child in foster care might not be able to find elsewhere.”
The holiday season is a time to celebrate, but also a time to be mindful of others who may not have a family to celebrate with. CASA is challenging more members of the community to become a part of the solution by becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteer.
The volunteer recruitment, screening, and training process have all moved online during the COVID pandemic in order to continue to expand the CASA volunteer roster. Online classes are forming now for Muskogee, McIntosh, Wagoner, and Sequoyah counties to begin in January.
For information or to find out how you can help: www.casaok.org or contact Jenny Crosby at (918) 686-8199 or via email at jenny@casaok.org.
