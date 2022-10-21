The board members of the Thompson House are preparing for Victorian Christmas which will be held this year Dec. 2-4, at the historic Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave., Tahlequah.
Times for the sale are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $1. We are looking for vendors and volunteers to help with the event. If you have unique gifts, handmade items, Christmas gifts and decorations, etc. that you would like to sell, call Beth Herrington at (918) 207-2936.
If you would like to volunteer to donate items, work the kitchen, be a greeter, be a floor monitor, etc., call Etter Nottingham at (918) 931-2269.
Those wishing to donate baked goods may call or text Sue Agnew, (918) 456-5409.
The home is available for tours and rentals. The new general contact phone number is (918) 348-1276. Leave a message and someone will get back to you as soon as possible. Additional parking for events at the Thompson is available at Crossroads Ministries to the west of the house. Parking is no longer allowed in the old Reasor's parking lot across the street. Meetings are held the third Thursday of the month at 5:30, except for December, at the house and are open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.