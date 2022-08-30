The board members of the Thompson House would like to invite the public to an open house from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, 300 S. College Ave., Tahlequah. If you are out and about during Cherokee National Holiday, please come by and enjoy a free self-guided tour. Docents will be available to answer questions. Joseph M. Thompson was a prominent Cherokee physician. The home is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
A docent training session will be held Sept. 22. The time will be determined after they get a count of how many are interested. Please call (918) 458-9406 to sign up. Leave your name and a brief message and someone will return your call as soon as possible.
The Thompson House is also available for tours and rentals. Call (918) 207-2936, (918) 931-2269 or (918) 456-3554 for tours, rental costs and other information. Memberships are $15 for individual memberships, $25 for business memberships. The Thompson House board meets the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m., 300 S. College Ave. The meetings are open to the public. To join the Thompson House, send a check to Thompson House: Treasurer, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK 74465. Contact information: ThompsonHouseTahlequah@gmail.com. Follow us on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.