The board members of the Thompson House has reopened and is available for rentals and tours, according to a news release.
The house makes a lovely setting for showers and weddings. The cost to rent the house is $75 for four hours. Appointments must be made for tours. Call (918) 456-7970, (918) 207-2936 or (918) 931-2269 for tours or rentals.
The traditional Victorian Christmas fundraiser is scheduled for the first week of December. Vendors and volunteers will be needed to make baked goods for the event and to work the event. Patrons will have ample parking due to the newly resurfaced parking lot.
The Thompson House board meets the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the house, 300 S. College Ave., Tahlequah. The public is welcome. Individual memberships are $15, and business memberships are $25. To join the Thompson House, mail to :Thompson House Treasurer, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK. 74465. The Thompson House Organization is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit, and is solely responsible for the restoration of upkeep of the house.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.