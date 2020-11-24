Like so many other functions, The Thompson House annual Victorian Christmas has to be canceled this year due to COVID-19. In consideration for the health and safety of our supporters, the fundraiser is taking on a new look for 2020. This event is a main source of income for the historic Thompson House and helps underwrite ongoing maintenance as well as events. The Thompson House also provides a gracious setting to rent.
Diane Poteete Johnson is providing pepper jelly, which is available for pre-order for $5 a jar (limit 2 per customer). Mayer Pecans will be offering one-pound packages of pecans for $13 shelled or chopped. Roasted pecans, chocolate pecans, dark chocolate pecans, and cinnamon pecans for $7. Call Etter Nottingham at (918) 931-2269 to place an order. Orders will be taken by phone until Nov. 29. The orders will be available for pickup on Dec. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave.
It is time to renew your membership or to become a new member. One-year individual memberships are $15, and business memberships are $25. Send checks for membership to: The Thompson House, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK 74465. Include your name, address, phone number and e-mail with the check. Donations of what you might normally spend at Victorian Christmas, and ongoing Gazebo Fund in memory of former board member, Jim Wilson, are greatly appreciated. The Thompson House is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization. The Thompson House is on the register of National Historic Places.
