Very soon The Thompson House will once again be promoting and providing opportunities to educate the public about the rich cultural heritage that is represented by this historic building. The Thompson House is looking for individuals who would like to become docents for the house. If you are interested in becoming a docent please call (918) 207-2936, or (918) 931-2269. Docent training will be announced through the newspaper and on Facebook.
The Thompson House is available to rent and provides a gracious setting for group meetings, receptions, showers, and weddings. Individual memberships are $15, business memberships are $25. To join the Thompson House, mail membership dues to Thompson House: Treasurer, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK 74465. The Thompson House Organization is a 501 C3and is solely responsible for restoration and upkeep of the house. The Thompson House meetings are held the third Tuesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. All members and guests are welcome. Follow them on Facebook.
