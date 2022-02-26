The board members of the Thompson House are seeking vendors for a Vintage Lawn Market fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23, on the lawn of the Thompson House, 300 S. College. Ave., Tahlequah. The rain date is April 30. Sale items are limited to antiques and vintage items, collectibles, garden items and plants. NO garage sale type items, please.
The cost for a 12 x 12 space is $15. Vendors should bring their own tables and chairs. They may also bring tents. Setup is 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the lawn of the Thompson House.
For more information and to request a registration form, call (918) 945-9406. Leave your name and phone number and someone will return your call. The deadline to return the form with payment is March 31.
The Thompson House board meetings are open to the public. The board meets the third Tuesday of each month with the exception of December. Memberships are $15 for individuals, $25 for businesses. Make checks out to the Thompson House, P.O. Box 232, Tahlequah, OK 74465. The house is available for tours (by appointment) and rentals. Call (918) 456-3554, (918) 456-7970 or (918) 931-2269 for more information and pricing.
