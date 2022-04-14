A Vintage Lawn Market is planned for April 23 at The Thompson House, 300 S. College Ave., in Tahlequah. The event will be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Set-up is from 7 to 9 a.m.
The market will feature vintage pieces, antiques, collectibles, garden items, and green growing things.
A 12-by-12 booth space is available to rent for $15. In case of rain, the date will be moved to April 30.
For information and/or to reserve a space, call (918) 458-9406.
