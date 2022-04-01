Thorp announces intent to seek a second term as the District 27 district attorney

District Attorney Jack Thorp, of Broken Arrow, is asking voters in Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner counties to allow him to continue to service as district attorney with their vote in the upcoming election.
Thorp has served as district attorney for District 27 since Oct. 2, 2017. Prior to his election as district attorney, Thorp served as District 27 first assistant district attorney for nearly seven years. He was selected as Oklahoma’s District Attorney of the Year in 2020 and was awarded the David L. Moss Award by the Oklahoma District Attorney’s Association.
Thorp’s main duties as district attorney of the fifth largest District Attorney’s office in the State of Oklahoma include the supervision of the district’s day-to-day operations, as well as chief litigator of the district’s most complex criminal cases. Thorp has assembled one of the most experienced district attorney’s offices in the State of Oklahoma – with over 300 years of legal experience.
Thorp has spent his over 23-year career as a criminal prosecutor. Following his graduation from the University of Arkansas School of Law, he served six years as coordinator and prosecuting attorney in charge of the Fifth Judicial District Drug Task Force in Arkansas where he specialized in drug crimes, drug asset forfeiture, and violent crimes. Thorp went on to serve five years as assistant district attorney for the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, where he rapidly rose through the ranks, quickly assumed supervisory positions, and earned the felony division’s prestigious “Top Gun” award in 2006, 2008, 2009, and 2010.
Thorp has earned a reputation as a skilled, innovative, and hard-as-nails litigator; he has tried 102 felony jury trials, of which 43 were first-degree murder cases. He’s garnered extensive experience prosecuting homicides, domestic violence, crimes against children, sexual abuse, and other major crimes. As a fierce victims’ advocate, Thorp is as committed to preventing crimes as he is to prosecute them.
In addition to Thorp’s service as a public prosecutor, he’s a veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served on the U.S.S. Doyle (FFG-39). He earned commendations from Commander, Cruiser Destroyer Group 12 and Commander Naval Surface Forces, Atlantic Fleet.
Thorp is married to Joy Pittman Thorp, senior deputy attorney general for Attorney General John O’Connor, and head of the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Criminal Justice Division.
“It has been the greatest honor and privilege of my life to serve as district attorney for the citizens of Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties. I love my job, and I am proud to serve our communities. There is no job on the planet I would rather do, than be the District 27 District Attorney. It is a very difficult job – every day involves hard decisions. I am proud of the job I have done, and I look forward to continuing to serve and fight for justice for the victims and against the wrongdoers who victimize the innocent.”
