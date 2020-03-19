WAGONER — District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp announced a plan he hopes will help mitigate the spread of a virus that has the potential for exponential growth.
“Our primary concern is the continuity of service for crime victims and their families, and working with our law enforcement partners within the four counties that comprise District 27 — Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah, and Wagoner. We also have a duty to protect those employees who work in District 27 who work diligently every day to deliver justice for our communities.”
Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency for Oklahoma on March 15, and the State’s Chief Operating Officer John Budd recommended all agencies immediately, where possible, assign state employees to work from home. On March 16, the Oklahoma Supreme Court and the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals issued an order effectively postponing most court proceedings for a minimum of 30 days. Emergency matters, arraignments, bond hearings, and other required proceedings will be considered on a case-by-case basis by the assigned judge.
The goal of the emergency declaration was to facilitate and enable cooperation among local, state and federal governments to carry out emergency functions and to protect the peace, health and safety of the public.
“I’ve taken steps to ensure staff members have the files and systems they need through a virtual private network they can securely access from the safety of their homes,” Thorp said.
“To continue our service to the public with minimal disruption, we’ll keep at least one prosecutor and one support staff in each of our offices in Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties; and an investigator will be in the district and on duty every week day and subject to call for any needed emergency. I will personally be on call 24/7 for the duration of this emergency. We will continue to serve the public as well as our state, county, and municipal law enforcement partners throughout this pandemic.”
Thorp said the emergency staffing plan will be in effect for 15 days, and he will reassess as circumstances warrant.
