Thorp outlines plan to reduce overdose deaths

From the start of 2020 through February of 2022, more than 70 families in District 27 lost loved ones in drug-related deaths.
“Deaths from drug overdoses are skyrocketing,” said District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp.
“It is crucial that we track down those responsible and hold them accountable for the spread of this poison. If you are purchasing illegal controlled dangerous substances on the street, there is a very high probability it has Fentanyl in it.”
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show the number of overdose deaths in Oklahoma increased from 178 in 1999 to 478 in 2005. According to CDC statistics, Oklahoma reported nearly 800 overdose deaths in 2020.
Thorp said a leading cause for the increased mortality rate is the growing prevalence of Fentanyl, which the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency describes as “a synthetic opioid that is 80 to100 times stronger than morphine.”
“Everything is Fentanyl now,” said Dr. Jason Ballew, a drug addiction specialist. “The heroin is Fentanyl, the Xanax that’s out on the streets is Fentanyl, the Adderall is Fentanyl, the methamphetamine has Fentanyl in it. The cocaine has Fentanyl in it.”
Thorp said he made it his "mission to eradicate Fentanyl from District 27.” He announced a new law enforcement initiative aimed at finding drug traffickers and stemming the flow of illegal drugs into District 27, which includes Adair, Cherokee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties.
“This new initiative will be a partnership between first responders, local law enforcement officers, public health employees, District 27 Drug Task Force agents and prosecutors,” Thorp said. “Overdose deaths will not be viewed as accidental deaths: Those scenes will be investigated as thoroughly as other crime scenes in order to gather the available evidence and follow that evidence to those responsible.”
The Drug Task Force will work alongside local law enforcement to investigate overdose deaths.
“With the smaller agencies, manpower is a hard thing and sometimes, if the officers aren't around it a lot, it’s not recognized as an overdose,” District 27 Drug Task Force Investigator Travis Saulsberry said. “These departments call us so we can come help with the investigation and start working it back to the source.”
Saulsberry said training and education for first responders — firefighters, law enforcement, medics — will be a primary focus, helping them recognize and treat overdose deaths as a criminal investigation from the beginning. He said crucial evidence can be lost if the initial investigation fails to acknowledge a criminal aspect of an overdose death.
“When officers just take it as an overdose, we lose crucial evidence when they let the M.E. take the body and we don’t collect any evidence or take any photographs, or seize cellphones," Saulsberry said. "So we lose all that evidence from the start, which makes it near impossible months later when we get the ME report.”
Dr. Ballew, who worked for 12 years in the emergency department of Northeastern Health System in Tahlequah and is board certified in addiction medicine, says it is critical that all those involved in the process have a strong working relationship.
“It has to be tightly integrated,” Ballew said. “It doesn’t work otherwise.”
Ballew and his wife, Dr. Jennifer Mathis, are opening a clinic in Tahlequah to treat drug addiction. They believe treatment and prosecution have important roles to play in fighting this spread of deadly illegal drugs.
“A lot of people who are small-time dealers are really just supporting their habits and are often victims as well and aren't always aware that those drugs are laced with Fentanyl,” Ballew said. “But when you're talking about the people that are trafficking in large quantities — you know, bringing Fentanyl in from Mexico and making money off of stuff like that — I feel strongly that they should be prosecuted for that because they are willfully doing harm.”
Mathis, board certified in addiction medicine, said many overdose deaths in Oklahoma the past couple of years is the combination of methamphetamine and Fentanyl.
“The thing about it is when they mix it with heroin or another drug, they stir it around, mix it up, but it doesn’t mix evenly,” Saulsberry said. “In one dose you may have a minor amount or no Fentanyl, but in the next you may have the majority of the Fentanyl.”
Saulsberry says this new initiative will take time and hard work, but he believes the effort will be worth it.
“I have high hopes for this endeavor and Jack (Thorp) is very passionate about it,” Saulsberry said. “The biggest thing is going to be getting all the departments on board for the training and working together at the scene to fight the overdoses and the drugs coming into our community.”
Thorp said he believes everyone working together to address the issue will help "track down those engaged in drug trafficking and hold them accountable for the deaths they cause.”
“We can get justice for their victims and those in our community who have lost loved ones," Thorp said. "We can also reduce the number of people killed each year by illegal drugs.”
As part of this program, District 27 will be more proactive in educating the public regarding this influx of Fentanyl and its use as a cutting agent for drugs like methamphetamine and heroin.
“Hopefully with the community's help, those individuals who use these drugs, or are tempted to try them for the first time, will learn that there is truly a documented danger of dying from ingesting these dangerous substances," Thorp said. "I will need everyone’s help in spreading this message.”
