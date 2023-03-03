More than 1,000 area voters cast early ballots on Friday in connection with State Question 820, which would legalize adult-use recreational marijuana in Oklahoma.
Area county election boards reported the following totals on Friday:
• Muskogee County: 282 Friday ballots, making a two-day total of 522 early ballots.
• Cherokee County: 487 Friday ballots, making a two-day total of 967 early ballots.
• Wagoner County: 401 in Broken Arrow and 222 in Wagoner, totaling 623 Friday ballots, making a two-day total of 1,164 early ballots.
• McIntosh County: 133 Friday ballots, making a two-day total of 226 early ballots.
Election day voting on Tuesday runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.