Three city employees receive certification

Three City of Muskogee employees recently completed training to obtain higher certifications in their careers as wastewater operators.
Stephen Morton, Scott Fletcher and Wesley Hardy passed state licensure requirements to ensure the facility and the city of Muskogee remain in compliance well into the future.
“This is quite an achievement, as both the class A and class B licenses respectively are the hardest certifications to obtain,” said Morton, who works as the assistant director of Public Works for the city of Muskogee. “The failure rate among operators statewide attempting to obtain these licenses is extremely high.”
Morton and Fletcher have obtained their Class A wastewater operator certification and Hardy has obtained a Class B wastewater operator certification.
The state of Oklahoma recognizes the Muskogee wastewater treatment plant as a Class B facility, based on the population served. This means that the plant superintendent and his immediate superiors must have at least a class B license to operate and run the facility.
“In obtaining his class A certification, Mr. Fletcher has insured the wastewater plant will remain in compliance well into the future, should the population of Muskogee grow to the population size needed to re-certify the plant as a class A facility,” Morton said. “Mr. Hardy has given the city another operator with the ability to take over the operations immediately, should the situation warrant. Thanks to the hard work of Mr. Fletcher, and Mr. Hardy, the City of Muskogee Wastewater Treatment Plant is in great hands, moving into the future.”
“I am extremely proud of our workforce here at the City of Muskogee,” said Mike Miller, City Manager. “This was a huge commitment of time and effort on their part and I appreciate their effort and service to the citizens of Muskogee.”
