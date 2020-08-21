This week, there are three additional counties in the “orange” risk zone. OSDH continues to monitor closely the statewide hospitalization trends for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 Alert map is updated every Friday in the Situation Update.
As OSDH continues to meet with stakeholders across the state, the COVID-19 Alert Map is subject to further revisions as science and public health guidance advances with the ongoing pandemic.
Due to technical difficulties, we are unable to provide updated COVID-19 numbers at this time. Updated data will be available on our dashboard at coronavirus.health.ok.gov as soon as possible.
Information: coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
