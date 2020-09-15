Muskogee Public Schools reported three positive COVID-19 tests among Muskogee High School students for the week of Sept. 8-14.
One student had been was previously reported by MPS on Friday. The other two positive tests are students at Muskogee High School and were among six other students who were in direct contact with the student who was reported on Friday, a news release states.
Muskogee Public Schools held Virtual Instruction the week of Sept.8-11, which minimized any potential spread from this incident, school officials said.
According to the release, in each positive case, the program area director or the supervisor was notified of the positive COVID-19 test and the appropriate protocols were followed. These individuals have begun quarantine for 10 days and are following the Muskogee County Health Department guidelines. All of these individuals will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test before returning.
If any student/staff member is having symptoms that prompt him or her to get a COVID-19 test, that individual should follow CDC guidelines of 10-day quarantine and 48-hour symptom-free protocol from the onset of symptoms or positive test, the release states.
