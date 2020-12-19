Three Forks History: A simple gift was long remembered

In December of 1882, Alice Robertson and her mother Ann Eliza Worcester Robertson were living at Tullahassee Mission in what is now Wagoner County. For many years, Ann Eliza and her late husband William Robertson had directed the mission that had been founded in 1850. At one time, nearly a hundred Creek children boarded at the mission school, some of them orphans for whom the Robertsons cared and raised.
During the Civil War, the Robertson family had been forced to leave Indian Territory and the mission had closed for the duration of the war. Confederate troops had used the main mission building as a hospital. Other buildings had stabled their horses. When the Robertsons returned after the war’s end, they found their former home in sad disrepair. It was never fully restored before it was destroyed in a fire.
After William Robertson’s death, Ann Eliza continued to live beside the ruins of the mission, in what had been the laundry for the school. Many years later, Alice, the future Congresswoman, recalled the Christmas of 1882 as one that was especially difficult for them.
Mrs. Robertson had planned to put up a Christmas tree for two orphans who were living with them at the time. But just a few days before Christmas, armed horsemen appeared at the mission. Tribal unrest was stirring among the Creeks in a conflict that would continue for months and later be called the Green Peach War. Roads were being blocked and no supplies could get through from Muskogee. It looked as if there would be very little Christmas at the mission that year.
Some neighbors brought the little family a wild turkey for Christmas dinner, but there were no gifts to exchange. Then on Christmas Eve, a friend knocked at their door. He had brought them a package from Muskogee. The friend had gone to Muskogee in a canoe to avoid the roads and had picked up the package to deliver to the mission. Inside was a sack of Christmas candy and more than a dozen oranges! In those days, such items were a rare treat, and they all thought this Christmas package was a wonderful surprise.
It began to snow heavily that night. Then another knock was heard at the door and Alice opened it to find a Creek boy outside. He had made his way through the snowstorm to ask for help for his sister who was ill. Alice agreed to go and try to help her, gathering what first aid supplies she could. She bundled into her coat and slipped one of the oranges into her pocket.
Alice found the girl to be very ill and did what little she could for her with the few medical supplies she had. Then she sat quietly by her bedside and told the girl the story of the baby Jesus whose birth they celebrated. This King had left heavenly splendor to be born in a lowly stable, an expression of God’s gift of love. Then she gave her the orange and was rewarded with a delighted smile.
The little girl died that night, but Alice later wrote that she never forgot that simple Christmas gift given in the midst of poverty and war. She would always remember that some of the best gifts are the simplest ones and can bring the greatest joy in this season of giving.
