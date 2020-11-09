Three Forks History: Abert Expedition destroyed “desert” myth

In 1845, Lt. James Abert commenced a survey of the border lands between the United States, the Republic of Texas and Mexico. He traveled through New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle and Indian Territory. Texas was about the join the Union as a new state, and the U.S. government recognized this could create tensions with Mexico. A better understanding of the land and resources in the southwest seemed prudent.
Abert was an 1842 graduate of West Point and the son of Major John Abert, the chief of the U.S. Army topographical engineers. Lt. Abert was a part of an exploration being led by John C. Fremont, but rather than continue with Fremont to California, Abert was ordered to explore eastward along the Canadian River. He left Mexico (now New Mexico) in August following the river through the Comanche and Kiowa lands to reach the Washita River in mid September.
Abert’s troops continued eastward along the South Canadian passing through central Oklahoma to reach old Fort Holmes in October. From there they traveled to the Edwards’ trading post on Little River, then proceeded toward the South Canadian’s juncture with the North Canadian River at North Fork Town.
Following the converged rivers, they arrived at Webbers Falls on Oct. 12 where Abert recorded seeing a massive flock of parakeets. From the Falls they went to Fort Gibson. By Nov. 12 they reached St. Louis, traveling along the Texas Road.
Abert’s expedition was valuable because he kept meticulous records of the natural resources of the land he and his troops passed through. He noted the presence of herds of buffaloes and feral hogs and identified other flora and fauna, as well as numerous streams.
He described a site devastated by a tornado and witnessed a wind-whipped prairie fire. So rich was his description of a land teeming with wildlife, his report of the expedition did much to dispel the belief that the southern plains were nothing but a “great American desert.”
Future expeditions and then gold seekers heading to California would follow the route laid out by Abert. The California Trail followed the Canadian River westward through the same region Abert had explored just a few years before.
