Three Forks History: Allottee built a town for himself

As the Dawes Commission began the work of allotting land to members of the Five Tribes, their efforts were met with resistance by many full-bloods and freedmen. Probably the most well-known resistance effort was led by a Creek leader named Chitto Harjo, or Crazy Snake. Gathering a group of like-minded individuals at the Hickory Stomp Grounds, Harjo hoped to convince the government that the allotment treaty was a violation of previous treaties.
Harjo wanted to stop the allotment process. But he only delayed the inevitable. Many of his followers, called Snakes, were arrested and held in the federal jail in Muskogee. Stubbornly, they refused to choose an allotment, so the Dawes Commission chose one for them. Since much of the best land had already been claimed, these Snakes were assigned less valuable land, often unsuitable for farming.
These lands, however, held wealth, for underneath the scrubby hills flowed oil. As the oil boom began in the Glenpool and Cushing fields, many former Snakes became fabulously wealthy.
One such individual was Eastman Richard a full-blood Creek. Though he had been born into poverty in 1871, and had received little in the way of education, he was nevertheless very intelligent and industrious. His allotment and those of his wife and three children were located in the Cushing oil field. Ironically, it was not solely oil that brought Richard his wealth.
Richard took the $16,000 he received for the initial oil leases on his and his family’s land and turned it into to a town of his own making. His government-appointed guardian managed his oil revenues and Richard saw little of this wealth other than a $200 a month allowance. But the Creek full-blood proved to be a financial genius. Through farming, ranching and trading, Richard slowly amassed the funds to acquire more land and open several businesses.
Eventually he turned the land and businesses such as a trading post and cotton gin into a town that he named Richardville. It was located in McIntosh County, nine miles west of Checotah. Here he built himself a fine home and it was said that by standing in his yard, every inch of land that could be seen in any direction belonged to him.
He added a bank, drug store, meat market, hotel, barber shop, tailor shop and lumberyard to his town and employed hundreds of fellow Creeks. He developed the telephone exchange, built the waterworks for the town and even constructed a steel bridge over the Deep Fork, which flowed through his vast property.
While Eastman Richard lived and managed the town, it prospered. But like other such towns, when its founder passed from this life, the town faltered and eventually disappeared as well.
